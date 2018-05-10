PRO14 final kick-off moved forward

Guinness PRO14 organisers have reached agreement with Sky Sports to bring forward the league final by 30 minutes in order to avoid a clash with the Uefa Champions League final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid’s successes in reaching European football’s annual showpiece on Saturday, May 26 had prompted a succession of pleas by supporters of both codes to move the PRO14 decider forward from 6.30pm, just 75 minutes before the game in Kiev is due to start.

Guinness PRO14 chief executive Martin Anayi last week promised he would do everything possible to persuade the rugby game’s host broadcasters Sky Sports to accommodate that switch.

The PRO14 final will now kick-off 30 minutes earlier at 6pm at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium after the league said “great effort by PRO14 Rugby due to the increased interest among UK and Ireland fans in this year’s Champions League final”.

“This decision was taken in order to accommodate fans in stadium or at home who wish to enjoy the drama and excitement of the Guinness PRO14 Final and also take in the Champions League Final afterwards.”

An Irish province is guaranteed to feature on May 26 with Leinster and Munster set to contest the second semi-final at the RDS seven days earlier for the right to meet the winners of the first semi the previous night, between Glasgow Warriors and defending champions Scarlets.