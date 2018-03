There was quite the buzz last week about a New York Times piece by one Farhad Manjoo, in which he said he’d given up on social media for a couple of months, relying instead for his news on three newspapers delivered daily (the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and his local paper, the San Francisco Chronicle).

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here