Presentation Brothers College Cork secure place in Clayton Hotels Munster Schools junior cup quarter final

PBC Cork 48 Ard Scoil Ris 3... Presentation Brothers College Cork will be included in the quarter-final draw of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools junior cup after a facile win over Ard Scoil Ris at Musgrave Park today.

It was a one-sided game, with Pres showing their full array of talent after the shock of losing a first round tie to Castletroy last week.

But on this occasion,they showed just why they are one of three or four teams grouped together as favourites for the tile, and they will be really glad of the back-door system for first round losers.

First half tries from Daniel Hurley, Patrick Campbell, Daniel Squires and Darragh French, who also kicked one conversion, to a penalty by Christopher Guerin, helped Pres into a substantial 22-3 half time lead having played against the wind.

They quickly sauntered into an absolutely unassailable lead, even though the outcome was most likely settled at the break.

French scored twice and kicked two conversions, Darragh McSweeney and Brian Anthony also had tries and Squire added a conversion for a 48-3 lead.