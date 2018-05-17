Home»Sport»Soccer

Premier League clubs free to spend as window reopens

Thursday, May 17, 2018
By Damian Spellman

Premier League clubs can launch their summer spending sprees in earnest when the transfer window opens today.

Domestic dealing can officially begin at one minute past midnight, giving buyers and sellers 12 weeks to do their business, in line with Fifa regulations, before the window closes on the new earlier date of August 9.

However, international transfers cannot be processed until June 8.

A statement on the governing body’s official website, www.premierleague.com, said: “The summer transfer window for Premier League clubs will open at 00:01 on May 17 2018.

“Before then, clubs are able to agree deals for the acquisition of players but, in the case of a domestic transfer, the paperwork cannot be processed until after midnight on May 17, once the window opens.

“The transfer of players from another national association may take place once the Fifa Transfer Matching System (TMS) opens at midnight on June 8 2018.

“This means that any international transfers cannot be processed until the Fifa TMS transfer window opens.

“As agreed by the clubs in September 2017, the summer transfer window will close at 17:00 BST on Thursday, August 9 2018.”

The Premier League has brought forward the deadline in a bid to avoid the kind of disruption which surrounded the likes of Jamie Vardy and Gylfi Sigurdsson last year with the season already under way.

Fourteen of the 20 top-flight clubs at the time voted in favour of the shortened period.

The Football League, whose window for permanent signings has already reopened, has also confirmed they will comply with the August 9 pre-season deadline.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SoccerSport

More in this Section

Uefa won’t act on Matrin O’Neill outburst after U17's penalty controversy

Benitez and Emery linked with job as West Ham eye ‘high-calibre’ new manager

FAI defend controversial Gaynor Cup changes

Everton set to jettison Sam Allardyce for Marco Silva


Breaking Stories

This incredible World Cup fact suggests Ashley Young’s name is very misleading

Marseille v Atletico Madrid – story of the match

Stephen Wallace removed as Offaly football manager

Antoine Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to Europa League final triumph

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

    • 5
    • 10
    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »