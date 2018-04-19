Home»Sport»Soccer

Premier County find the extra gear to set up date with Déise

Thursday, April 19, 2018
By Eamonn Dornan

Tipperary will meet Waterford next Wednesday in the second round Munster MFC play-off after this extra-time win over Limerick in Newcastle West last night.

Munster MFC play-off

Limerick 1-11

Tipperary 2-12

It was Limerick that kicked four late points to ensure extra time, but they could only find one score in extra-time, as Tipperary edged to a four-point victory.

There was a penalty for each side in the opening half, after which Limerick were 1-4 to 1-3 ahead.

Limerick had moved 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after 10 minutes, with Eoin Murphy kicking successive scores, but then they went 15 minutes without a score.

The Tipperary goal came at the mid point of the half, when Kyle Shelly dispatched a low shot to the net from the a penalty.

The next score was another penalty, albeit 10 minutes later, which Dylan Moloney finished in style.

Christy English had a point late in the half, but Limerick led by the minimum at the break.

Tipperary bossed the early minutes in the second half to move 2-6 to 1-4 clear, with Shelly scoring his second goal.

It was 13 minutes into the half when Moloney had a Limerick score with a free, but when Sean O’Connor kicked a Tipperary free, they were 2-7 to 1-6 ahead entering the final quarter.

They weren’t to score again and Limerick found the final four points to force extra time; all were frees, apart from the final score in injury time from Keith O’Kelly.

Tipperary were a point up at half-time in extra-time and Limerick failed to score in the second 10-minute period.

Scorers for Limerick:

D Moloney 1-5 (1-0p, 5f), E Murphy 0-2, J Hayes, K Guinea (f), K O’Kelly, L Gleeson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary:

K Shelly 2-3 (1-0p), C English 0-4 (2f), S O’Connor 0-2 (2f), M O’Meara (f), D Ryan, J Holloway 0-1 each.

Limerick:

K Walsh (Ballysteen); M O’Hanrahan (Monaleen), C Carew (Claughaun), S Bradshaw (Pallasgreen); D O’Keeffe (Kilpeacon), T Lyons (Croom), L Gammell (Ballysteen); J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), J Hayes (St Kierans); B Foley (Newcastle West), D Moloney (St Kierans), D Kearns (St Senans); P O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), E Murphy (Fr Caseys), P Gallagher (Rathkeale). Subs: K O’Kelly (Granagh-Ballingarry) for Gallagher (41), L Scannell (Fr Caseys) for O’Keeffe (46), L Gleeson (Newcastle West) for Foley (48), K Guinea (St Kierans) for Gammell (49), R O’Connor (Newcastle West) for Moloney (54), A McMahon (St Patricks) for Hayes, (e-t), L Gammell (Ballysteen) for Molyneaux (64), R O’Connell (Fr Caseys) for Carew (74), D Moloney (St Kierans) for Murphy (76).

Tipperary:

C Scully (Nenagh Eire Og); T McDonagh (Cahir), S Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), C McDonagh (Cahir); M O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), G Meagher (Inane Rovers), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); B Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane); M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), K Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris); K Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), C English (Ballyporeen), E Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams). Subs: S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) for Hackett (h-t), R Byron (Galtee Rovers) for Murphy (h-t), C Whelan (Mullinahone) for Ryan, b-c (43), J O’Sullivan (Galtee Rovers) for Meagher (57), J Holloway (Carrick Swans) for Daly (58), A Flannery (Galtee Rovers) for Ryan (61), M Hackett for Moycarkey-Borris) for O’Meara (73), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for English (74), D Hickey (Arravale Rovers) for Shelly (80mins).

Referee:

J Ryan (Cork)



