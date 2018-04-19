Premier County find the extra gear to set up date with Déise

Tipperary will meet Waterford next Wednesday in the second round Munster MFC play-off after this extra-time win over Limerick in Newcastle West last night.

Munster MFC play-off

Limerick 1-11

Tipperary 2-12

It was Limerick that kicked four late points to ensure extra time, but they could only find one score in extra-time, as Tipperary edged to a four-point victory.

There was a penalty for each side in the opening half, after which Limerick were 1-4 to 1-3 ahead.

Limerick had moved 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after 10 minutes, with Eoin Murphy kicking successive scores, but then they went 15 minutes without a score.

The Tipperary goal came at the mid point of the half, when Kyle Shelly dispatched a low shot to the net from the a penalty.

The next score was another penalty, albeit 10 minutes later, which Dylan Moloney finished in style.

Christy English had a point late in the half, but Limerick led by the minimum at the break.

Tipperary bossed the early minutes in the second half to move 2-6 to 1-4 clear, with Shelly scoring his second goal.

It was 13 minutes into the half when Moloney had a Limerick score with a free, but when Sean O’Connor kicked a Tipperary free, they were 2-7 to 1-6 ahead entering the final quarter.

They weren’t to score again and Limerick found the final four points to force extra time; all were frees, apart from the final score in injury time from Keith O’Kelly.

Tipperary were a point up at half-time in extra-time and Limerick failed to score in the second 10-minute period.

Scorers for Limerick:

D Moloney 1-5 (1-0p, 5f), E Murphy 0-2, J Hayes, K Guinea (f), K O’Kelly, L Gleeson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary:

K Shelly 2-3 (1-0p), C English 0-4 (2f), S O’Connor 0-2 (2f), M O’Meara (f), D Ryan, J Holloway 0-1 each.

Limerick:

K Walsh (Ballysteen); M O’Hanrahan (Monaleen), C Carew (Claughaun), S Bradshaw (Pallasgreen); D O’Keeffe (Kilpeacon), T Lyons (Croom), L Gammell (Ballysteen); J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), J Hayes (St Kierans); B Foley (Newcastle West), D Moloney (St Kierans), D Kearns (St Senans); P O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), E Murphy (Fr Caseys), P Gallagher (Rathkeale). Subs: K O’Kelly (Granagh-Ballingarry) for Gallagher (41), L Scannell (Fr Caseys) for O’Keeffe (46), L Gleeson (Newcastle West) for Foley (48), K Guinea (St Kierans) for Gammell (49), R O’Connor (Newcastle West) for Moloney (54), A McMahon (St Patricks) for Hayes, (e-t), L Gammell (Ballysteen) for Molyneaux (64), R O’Connell (Fr Caseys) for Carew (74), D Moloney (St Kierans) for Murphy (76).

Tipperary:

C Scully (Nenagh Eire Og); T McDonagh (Cahir), S Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), C McDonagh (Cahir); M O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), G Meagher (Inane Rovers), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); B Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane); M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), K Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris); K Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), C English (Ballyporeen), E Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams). Subs: S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) for Hackett (h-t), R Byron (Galtee Rovers) for Murphy (h-t), C Whelan (Mullinahone) for Ryan, b-c (43), J O’Sullivan (Galtee Rovers) for Meagher (57), J Holloway (Carrick Swans) for Daly (58), A Flannery (Galtee Rovers) for Ryan (61), M Hackett for Moycarkey-Borris) for O’Meara (73), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for English (74), D Hickey (Arravale Rovers) for Shelly (80mins).

Referee:

J Ryan (Cork)