Premier boss Michael Ryan faces call to step down

West Tipperary chairman John O’Shea has called on Michael Ryan and his selectors to step down following the county’s championship exit on Sunday.

Without a win in their last five competitive matches, divisional board chief O’Shea, who is likely to have a role in deciding Ryan’s future, felt the season was a disaster for the 2016 All-Ireland champions.

Speaking to Tipperary Mid West Community Radio, O’Shea said: “June 10 and out of Munster and All-Ireland championships. Four games played, drew two, and lost two.

I think it was (a disaster) from the point of view we got to the league final, we learned absolutely nothing, in my opinion, going through the league. (At) the conclusion we didn’t have a full-back. Five changes for the Munster championship. There was no consistency. I can’t put my finger on it.

“I think that management team has gone past their sell-by-date and I think they should do the decent thing and resign en bloc and the sooner, the better because it isn’t so many years ago when Declan Ryan was manager after winning two Munster championships and the media in Tipperary were roaring for his resignation. Overall, there were a lot of decisions that weren’t the right ones.”

As manager and selector, Ryan has been involved in nine of the last 11 seasons and O’Shea said Tipperary can’t have too many complaints about the heavy schedule after failing to win any of their four provincial clashes.

He couldn’t understand how James Barry was demoted following the Division 1 final defeat to Kilkenny.

James Barry has gone from being an All Star to not being used. He has seemingly gone down the pecking order. He’s good enough to be a sub but wasn’t good enough to be brought in (for) any of the matches. James Barry is a good hurler, he’s a good back man, he has experience.

O’Shea continued: “I think some of the players are hard to manage but if they’re hard to manage there is only one place for them and that’s not inside in (Dr) Morris Park.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary captain Pádraic Maher yesterday complimented his teammates on their efforts. He tweeted: “Long summer ahead. But by God we have some players to be proud of in @TipperaryGAA Gave everything, just not meant to be. We gave our lives and it just wasn’t enough this year. Clare fair dues. Some team whoever wins this championship.”