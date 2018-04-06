Charlie and his appearances on the Champs Elysee in 1987 and at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico three years later, writes Brendan O’Brien.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Why aren’t we as outraged by cheating as the Aussies?
Breaking Stories
A tribute to darts legend Eric Bristow - in his own quotes
A bald eagle landed on the pitcher at a Major League Baseball game
This is my best start in a few years: McIlroy happy after first round of Masters
Spieth holds top spot after opening round in Augusta
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job