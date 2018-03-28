Points deduction another setback for ladies football in Kerry

Further controversy has hit Kerry ladies football, with the senior team docked league points for fielding three unregistered players against Mayo last month.

Kerry defeated Mayo by 2-14 to 2-6 in their second Division 1 fixture of the spring on Sunday, February 4, at Brosna, but the three league points they garnered for that win have been deducted and awarded to Mayo.

Rule 55 of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) official guide states that any team proved to have played an unregistered player shall be fined €100 per offending player and shall forfeit the game to their opponents, unless exempted by rule 260. Kerry now sit joint-bottom of Division 1, with no points after five games. Graham Shine’s side lost away to Donegal over the weekend on a scoreline of 6-11 to 0-9.

Kerry LGFA remains without a chairperson or secretary after the resignations of Mike Moriarty and Maurice Dunworth last month, following a controversy which erupted with the sacking of minor manager Jonathan Griffin by email a week earlier, a decision later reversed.

Meanwhile, John Tuohy cited work commitments for stepping down as Limerick camogie boss. Limerick lost to Cork in the league semi-final on March 11, with their All-Ireland championship opener against Kilkenny set for June 6.

“As principal of Saint Paul’s Primary School, John is in the process of a €6.5 million building project. The demands of this will be enormous and John feels he cannot give both the commitment required,” read a statement released by Limerick camogie.

Speaking after their league semi-final defeat to Cork, Tuohy gave no indication he was contemplating stepping down.

“I think the team is maturing nicely. Come championship, we’ll be ready.”

Under Tuohy’s stewardship, Limerick reached three National League Division 1 semi-finals and also claimed their first Munster Senior Championship title.