‘Pogba-gate’ distraction for Jose Mourinho

The controversy over the use of video assistant referees dragged on into yet another week for English football, which probably suited Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho down to the ground.

A far more pressing issue for Mourinho, and all connected with his club, remains “Pogba-gate” with French international Paul mysteriously pulling out of the fifth round FA Cup tie visit to Huddersfield on the morning of the match with an unspecified illness.

It presumably was specified to the doctor who relayed the information to his manager on Saturday morning, sending Mourinho into a frantic restructuring of his line-up ahead of the game. Yet Mourinho claimed that, once he was told of Pogba’s unavailability, he immediately ceased to be interested in him.

All of which is, presumably, entirely true but the timing of Pogba’s illness - less than 24 hours after Mourinho insisted he would start at the John Smith’s Stadium and at the end of a week in which his future and relationship with the manager have come under close scrutiny - was certainly latched upon by conspiracy theorists.

The only in-depth analysis Mourinho would offer post-match concerning l’affaire Pogba was to explain in painstaking detail that he had planned to field the club’s record signing in a position wide on the left of a midfield three - the position the player supposedly insists is his best and which has led to his reported current dissatisfaction.

“Just as a curiosity, it was Michael Carrick who replaced Paul,” explained Mourinho.

“Paul was going to play on the left side as a number eight in a 4-3-3 and Matic was going to play as a number six and Scott McTominay was going to play as a number eight on the right.

“Then when the doctor told me Paul was not feeling good to play, we moved Matic to the left, which is not his favourite position and Michael to his traditional number six.

“Now is the time to think about Paul, to know what happened, why he didn’t feel good enough to play, can he play or be available to help us on Wednesday. Now we eat something in the bus and wait for information.” Nor did United players, of course, shed any light on the Pogba situation, save to point out the blindingly obvious that the Frenchman is still an important part of United’s quest for honours.

“He is an important player for us, this club, but he is ill, and I think that we in the midfield did great,” said midfield team mate Nemanja Matic. “Michael is an amazing player, even at 36 he ran a lot and Scott played amazing today.

“I am not sure what has happened, I think he was ill and didn’t feel very well this morning so I hope he will be ready for the next game.” Therein lies the crux of the issue for United. Limited as Pogba may have been in the role he has been asked to perform by his manager this season, he still remains an accomplished potential force, despite an obvious drop-off in his form in recent weeks.

United still have aspirations to compete for the FA Cup and Champions League - not to mention the vital task of also finishing in the top four of the league - and the prospect of doing so without a fully-engaged Pogba is certainly a daunting one.

Similarly, as he prepares for Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 visit to Sevilla, Mourinho must also hope that Romelu Lukaku’s two superbly-taken goals at Huddersfield, from stunning United counter-attacks, herald a strong end to the season from the 21-goal Belgian.

Two goals against David Wagner’s struggling side, of course, only served to reinforce the notion of Lukaku as “flat track bully” - ninth-placed Everton are the highest-placed club against whom he has scored this season.

But, after Lukaku opened the campaign with 16 goals in 13 games for club and country, United can only hope that he ends it in a similar manner.

“He is very important for us,” said Matic. “He is our first striker and he is very important to us, it’s very important for his confidence that he is scoring goals and he is a great striker, very strong and he is still young, I am sure he will be important for us until the end of the season.” And so, Mourinho turned his attention towards Sevilla - and back towards Pogba - as he prepared for the first leg tie and the possibility of welcoming back Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia from injury.

“Look, today I didn’t rest one single player so we had today every player available here,” said Mourinho. “I didn’t rest anyone, I brought two kids that played yesterday 90 minutes because I don’t have another player.

“Can we recover some of them to Wednesday? I believe so. I think Rashford, Herrera, Valencia I think they have a chance. Paul I don’t know.

“But you know, I think mentality is very important. And we have strong team strong bonding, strong team mentality. We know it is a very difficult match – but we go for it.”

A technical issue led to an incorrect graphic being provided by Hawk-Eye to @btsportfootball last night. To confirm, the #VAR saw the correct image with the correct lines to make the decision. This was a case of the wrong image being provided to the broadcaster and we apologise. pic.twitter.com/QqbAWVfbi1 — Hawk-Eye Innovations (@Hawkeye_view) February 18, 2018

The Emirates FA Cup: Huddersfield 0 Man Utd 2

HUDDERSFIELD (4-2-3-1): Lossl 6; Hadergjonaj 6 (Smith 70, 6), Jorgensen 6, Schindler 5, Kongolo 6 (Malone 70, 6); Williams 8, Billing 7; Quaner 7, Ince 5, van La Parra 6 (Sabiri 84); Mounie 6.

Subs (not used) Coleman, Whitehead, Hogg, Depoitre.

MAN UTD: (4-3-3): Romero 6; Young 6, Lindelof 7, Smalling 9, Shaw 6; McTominay 7, Carrick 7, Matic 6; Mata 7 (Lingard 80, 6), Lukaku 8 (Bailly 90), Sanchez 7 (Martial 75, 6).

Subs (not used) Pereira, Darmian, Gomes, Hamilton.

Referee: K Friend 7