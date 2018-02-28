Poch: We can match Kane’s ambitions

Mauricio Pochettino insists Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and can fulfil his desire to win silverware in north London.

FA Cup fifth-round replay

Tottenham V Rochdale

Tonight: Wembley, 7.45pm

Referee: Paul Tierney

TV: Live on BT Spor ts 2

Bet: Spurs 1/12 Rochdale 25/1

Draw 9/1

Former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas this week claimed England striker Kane would have to quit the club if he wants “trophies and notoriety”. But current Tottenham chief Pochettino hit back by saying: “We are here to develop, to help the club achieve and win titles.

“Harry is happy here and of course he wants to win titles here like all of us do, but I respect all opinions.”

Dele Alli was once again at the centre of controversy during Sunday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, with the home fans accusing him of diving twice in a bid to win penalties.

Pochettino admitted he did have a conversation with Alli about the incidents but is not concerned the player will suffer at the hands of referees as a result.

“He’s an easy target for opposition fans because it’s easier to complain and accuse Dele,” Pochettino said.

“Of course, Dele is focused to improve, we’re focused on helping him. He’s a great player and a great kid. He’s very competitive and he wants to win in every action. Of course, he wants to improve.

“I am not worried about this situation. He’s a clever player and he knows what he needs to do.

“Every day we have conversations and meetings about everything. After the game we had a short chat about the situation. It’s our responsibility to help the players with everything. I trust the referees are professional and that they’re not going to behave like fans. I trust them, not 100 % but 200%.”

Harry Kane.

Tottenham will be without injured defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld against Dale.

Rochdale boss Keith Hill has told critics to lay off Dele Alli ahead of the League One strugglers’ eagerly-awaited trip to Wembley.

Hill defended Alli’s right to go down after he won a penalty in the 2-2 draw between the sides at the Crown Oil Arena this month.

Since then Alli has attracted controversy having twice been accused of diving in Spurs’ Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Hill fears Alli, one of England’s brightest prospects, is now gaining a reputation for diving because of the criticism and that is unduly influencing referees. “I think he is an easy target,” Hill said.

“I think that is unfair on Dele Alli and the English game and I think it is having an adverse effect on referees.”

Goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer ensured Swansea saw off Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at the second time of asking last night to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Ayew broke the deadlock on 55 minutes and Dyer got the insurance goal on 80 minutes.

Swansea will play the winners of tonight’s Spurs v Rochdale clash at Liberty Stadium in the last eight. It’s Swansea’s first time in the quarter-finals in 54 years.