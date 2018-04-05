Piarsaigh star Lynch notable omission from Limerick panel

Na Piarsaigh hurler Ronan Lynch is a notable omission from Limerick’s championship panel.

The Limerick hurling management yesterday confirmed a 36-man panel for their Munster championship campaign which begins against Tipperary on May 20.

Lynch, a two-time All-Ireland U21 medal-winner, had been included in the provisional panel released last autumn but is not part of manager John Kiely’s championship selection.

Because of Na Piarsaigh’s run to the All-Ireland club final, Lynch, along with the other nine Na Piarsaigh players named on that provisional panel, did not feature for Limerick during the league.

Three other Na Piarsaigh hurlers — Alan Dempsey, Thomas Grimes, and Conor Boylan — have also been cut.

Elsewhere, Shane Kingston’s Munster SHC preparation has been disrupted by an ankle injury which is likely to sideline the Cork forward for most of this month.

Kingston injured his ankle during an U21 football championship game with Douglas on Monday March 26.

He will miss the club’s Cork SFC opener against Bishopstown this Saturday, with football manager Mick Evans reporting the 20-year old is back running in straight lines.

Kingston’s clubmate Seán Powter could see action this Saturday. The 2017 young footballer of the year nominee has been sidelined since pulling his hamstring on the evening of Cork’s Division 2 opener against Tipperary on January 27.

Evans says Powter will undergo a late fitness test and if he comes through that, management will consider involving him at some point in the meeting with Bishopstown.

Cork hurler Alan Cadogan is a doubt for Douglas owing to a hip problem.