Home»Sport»Soccer

Pessoa happy with favourites tag

Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Mike Dunne

The Irish show jumping team’s competitive season gets underway in earnest this weekend with a nations cup fixture in Slovakia.

Rodrigo Pessoa.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportEquestrian

Related Articles

Cardiac arrest survivor gifts defibrillator to Blarney group

Wenger: It’s been like attending my own funeral

Kelly/Foley combo tops in thrilling Monaghan finish

‘You don’t find a replacement for Arsene Wenger. You find a new path forward’

More in this Section

Un De Sceaux right back to his best

Brilliant start sets up McDonagh for easy win

Kelly/Foley combo tops in thrilling Monaghan finish

Frampton: I’m the best on the planet


Breaking Stories

Caster Semenya facing daily pills or more miles as IAAF reinstates hormone limit

Ireland's Daina Moorehouse takes gold at European Youth Championships

George North relishing 'new chapter' as he joins the Ospreys

Steven Gerrard still celebrates Liverpool goals as if he were on the pitch

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »