Pemberton inspires Warriors in Superleague tie

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors continued their quest for Men’s Super League honours with a stunning 84-72 win over Killester.

Before a capacity attendance at the Tralee Sports complex, the Kerry side produced a superb display of defending to lead 45-26 at the break.

In the second half, the Warriors, inspired by the outstanding Trae Pemberton, who contributed 38 points, never relinquished control.

Another hero in the Warriors win was Kieran Donaghy, who chipped in with 20 points as coach Mark Bernsen praised his troops.

Bernsen said: “It was a tremendous performance from the guys and we are now unbeaten in five games and improving with every game just as we did last season.

“We’ve got to keep out feet on the ground and take it one game at a time because there is bound to be another few twists and turns in the coming weeks.”

UCD Marian were still feeling the effects of their cup defeat as they suffered a shock 71-70 defeat at DCU Saints.

Hero for the Saints, who led 41-35 at the break, was Dee Proby, who finished with 22 points.

Coach Joey Boylan was delighted: “I am thrilled but it once again showed me how inconsistent we have been in this campaign.

“We have had some great results but we have also underachieved in other games but as I said early doors this season is all about the young lads gaining experience.”

The mood in the UCD camp was one of disappointment, but they bounced back impressively yesterday in the second of their weekend back-t0-back fixtures, taking the spoils from their big clash with UCC Demons at the Mardyke, 5-78. Mike Garrow came up trumps with 31.

But they had Kyle Hosford and Colin O’Reilly ejected yesterday for second technical foul offences with American Lehmon Colbert getting a straight disqualification for an off the ball incident.

The loss was a blow to UCC Demons’ Champions Trophy hopes, which were boosted Saturday night in Galway when defeating Moycullen 85-72.

The Cork side, who lost at home to their western opponents during the Christmas period, gained revenge with a superb second-half performance. Colbert (23) and Hosford (21) led Demons scoring with Adrian O’Sullivan who finished with a 17-point tally delighted with his teams win.

“We certainly produced our best form in the second half and it was a crucial win for us and hopefully we can maintain that intensity for the remainder of the season.”

Templeogue, fresh from the cup triumph, had little difficulty in beating basement side Kubs 96-76.

UCC Glanmire are the new leaders of the Women’s Super League following their comfortable 87-52 win over Portlaoise Panthers. The Cork side were seldom troubled but the surprise of the day came in Lexlip where reigning champions Liffey Celtics defeated cup champions DCU Mercy.

In a thrilling game, Celtics led 33-30 at the break and the second-half saw both teams trade baskets for long periods before the Kildare side took control in the closing minutes, winning 61-57.

DCU coach Mark Ingle was bitterly disappointed with his team’s loss.

Ingle said: “For some strange reason Liffey Celtics can consistently produce solid displays against us and we just didn’t find the key baskets when we needed them.”

NUIG Mystics fresh from their shock win over Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell were defeated at home by WIT Wildcats 71-59.