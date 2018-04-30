Paul Dunne four shots adrift of maiden winner Bjork

Sweden’s Alexander Bjork hailed the best round of his career after securing his first European Tour title at the Volvo China Open in Beijing.

A closing round 68 saw Paul Dunne claim a share of seventh place, four shots behindBjork.

Dunne began the final day two shots adrift joint-leaders Adrian Otaegui and Matt Wallace and for the second successive round, didn’t drop a single shot.

Meanwhile Bjork carded seven birdies in a flawless closing 65 at Topwin Golf and Country Club to finish 18 under par, a shot ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.

Otaegui was left to rue a three-putt bogey on the 17th, although a birdie on the last sealed outright second ahead of compatriot Jorge Campillo and the English pair of Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith.

Bjork began the day a shot behind Wallace and Otaegui, but made an ideal start with a birdie on the first and picked up further shots on the fourth and eighth to reach the turn in 33.

The 27-year-old also birdied the 11th, 12th and 15th to move ahead of clubhouse leader Smith, who had surged through the field with a superb 64, before a birdie on the 17th capped a nerveless display.

“It’s tough to describe the emotions,” Bjork told Sky Sports. “I’m really, really happy, really proud of myself the way I played today.

“It’s probably one of the best rounds of golf I’ve ever played, I would say the best round given the situation. I made pretty much no mistakes today so I’m super happy.

“I had a really good feeling this morning actually. I was less nervous than I usually am before a really big final round. I felt confident almost all the way so I guess it was just meant to be.

“I didn’t look (at leaderboards) too much the first nine holes but from 12 I knew I was up in the lead, but then I saw a guy had finished on 16 under and I knew I needed to make birdies. That actually helped me to stay positive instead of playing safe.

“I just lost out in Hong Kong in the first tournament of the season with a bad finish and I was close last week (in the Hassan Trophy) so it was my turn today and I’m so happy for that.”