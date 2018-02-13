Paul Caffrey hopes Bernard Brogan will muscle through knee injury

Former Dublin manager Paul Caffrey expects Bernard Brogan to avoid surgery if he can to ensure his 2018 season isn’t a write-off.

News broke yesterday that the 2010 footballer of the year, who turns 34 in April, had suffered a cruciate injury in training last week. Brogan previously tore an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in 2006.

Having seen Michael Darragh Macauley, former Dublin defender Jonny Magee and his own ex Na Fianna club-mate Kieran McGeeney avoid operations by building muscle around the knee, Caffrey hopes Brogan can follow suit.

“Bernard and the medical team will be the ones to assess but bearing in mind the age he is at surgery will be avoided if possible,” said Caffrey, who gave Brogan his debut.

“One of my own fellas Adam did it at 16 and for him it [surgery] was a no-brainer with a career ahead of him. Bernard is 34 in April and providing there is no other damage done he may just go ahead and try and avoid going under the knife.

“At 34, taking a year out would probably not be a great option for Berno. [Santry Sports Clinic medical director] Ray Moran is probably the man looking at him and he’s the best in the business. If Berno could build up the strength around it and play on it would be great. It’s not like he’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on £250,000 a week or whatever and able to undergo surgery and come back.”

At the launch of the Dr McKenna Cup final, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte expressed surprise to learn of the reports about Brogan’s injury.

“That is shocking news to hear. It is a serious injury at any age because it takes the year to recover from the injury in terms of being physically fit to play and I firmly believe it takes another year after that to get back to the level that you were at.”

Harte confirmed defender Tiernan McCann is awaiting the results of a scan, with fears that the Killyclogher man could have sustained a serious knee injury during their narrow win over Kildare in Newbridge’s St Conleth’s Park on Sunday.

McCann limped off deep into time added on to be replaced by Kieran McGeary after he had a collision, with fears he could be ruled out of this Saturday night’s Dr McKenna Cup final against Donegal, or even longer-term damage.

“It is a bit worrying for us,” said Harte.

“He hurt his knee in the last few minutes and he had to come off. He does need a scan. We are hoping that it is a bang and a bruise more than anything else, but until that is confirmed by a scan we don’t know what the situation is.”