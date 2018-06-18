Home»Sport»Soccer

JOHN DIVILLY: Patience proves a virtue for Galway

Monday, June 18, 2018
By John Divilly

This is a huge step forward for Shane and for Galway’s chances in the Super 8s, writes John Divilly.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportGAAFootball
Comment on this story here

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Andre Silva expecting tough battle against Morocco

Football rumours from the media

How the day unfolded as Brooks Koepka successfully defended US Open title

World Cup player watch: Mexico revel in shock victory over Germany

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 16, 2018

    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »