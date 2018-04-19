Home»Sport»Soccer

PaperTalk Rugby Show: Bilbao bound? Ronan O'Gara, Donal Lenihan and Simon Lewis preview the Champions Cup semi-finals

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Can Munster and Leinster make it to an All-Irish decider in Spain?

Ronan O'Gara on the special threat Donnacha Ryan will pose to Munster.

Simon Lewis says Leinster are the pick of the four Champions Cup semi-finalists.

Donal Lenihan says Munster's younger brigade feels this is their time to emulate past heroes.

And Irish travel agents chief executive Pat Dawson on potential travel chaos to Bilbao if both Irish provinces make the Champions Cup final.

And how Leinster's 24-hour head start could be vital for fans.

