PaperTalk GAA Show: Mayo survival, backing McBrearty, Wexford 'train on' and Cuala join annals

Irish Examiner writers John Fogarty and Anthony Daly review the weekend's GAA action with Colm O'Connor.

How important was the Ballybofey escape to Mayo but is their panel deep enough?

John Fogarty has sympathy for Paddy McBrearty's poor decision that cost Donegal.

Why is Mickey Harte still grumbling about last year's media coverage?

Cork stuck in middle ground but new low for Derry.

PLUS Anthony Daly on the hurling.

Will another Wexford-Kilkenny clash turn familiarity into contempt?

How can Davy Fitz juggle league progress with a championship challenge?

Dublin's alarming collapse against Tipp.

And after a brilliant All-Ireland final replay, Cuala are now ranked among the great club teams... and Na Piarsaigh not far behind.

Subscribe to PaperTalk on iTunes or Soundcloud: here