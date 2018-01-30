Home»Sport»Soccer

PaperTalk GAA Show: Did Brian Cody make his mind games debut?

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

John Divilly and Anthony Daly review the opening weekend of the Allianz League with Colm O’Connor.

Brian Cody says nobody expects anything from Kilkenny this year. Is he playing games or are we dealing with unfamiliar hurling reality?

Where have all the goals gone in hurling and why are they coming freely in football? Is it the black card?

How did the boy wonder David Clifford do for Kerry?

And what can we read into Tipperary’s defeat of Cork?

Our All-Ireland winning columnists review all the top-division action and we also hear from Jim Gavin, Liam Kearns, Brian Cody and John Meyler.

