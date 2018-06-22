Home»Sport»Soccer

Papertalk GAA Podcast with Colm Cooper and Paddy Kelly: ‘The Cork game plan will be simple’

Friday, June 22, 2018

The All-Ireland-winning Irish Examiner columnists preview Saturday’s Munster Football Final with Tony Leen.

How quickly can Ronan McCarthy turn Cork’s fortunes round?

Paddy Kelly is impressed with McCarthy’s level-headed approach since taking the Cork reins, suggesting a straightforward approach is just what Cork's players needed.

He says Cork will have a physical advantage over Kerry around the middle, but doesn’t know if they can yet back that up with football.

And he fears playing at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh hands another advantage to the Kingdom, recalling how the visitors spoiled the party when the old stadium closed.

Colm Cooper was hugely impressed with Cork’s defeat of a fancied Tipperary team and expects a fiercely competitive final.

But he has already seen signs that this Kerry team - particularly in attack - is built for another September run.

The lads also discuss their matchday routines, their preference for the buzz of a Saturday night game, and the value of being ‘written off’ ahead of a Cork-Kerry grudge match.

PLUS: Former Cork attacker Joe Kavanagh shares his thoughts on the final, revealing where he thinks the match will be won.


