Papertalk GAA Podcast: What Cork do next, provincial blowouts and Cluxton's stunt double

Tony Leen and John Divilly review the weekend's championship action with Colm O'Connor.

Tony Leen says Cork can recover from historic mauling by their old rivals and will benefit from a trip away from Leeside in the final qualifier round.

He says Cork's setup made it difficult for their personnel to take on the Kingdom.

But he says questions remain over Kerry's defence and he asks why Kerry could train at Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of the game and not Cork?

And despite one-sided finals in three of the provinces, he would be slow to abandon the provincial structures.

John Divilly was at Croke Park to watch an off-colour Dublin still have far too much for Laois.

And in Evan Comerford's performance, he saw a virtual replica of Stephen Cluxton between the Dublin sticks.

John was also in Thurles to see Mayo survive a tough examination by Tipperary, but he wonders just how much longer the Green and Red can stay alive.