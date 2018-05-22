Papertalk GAA Podcast: Limerick deliver, Tipp suffer in silence and the Ulster classic nobody saw

Kieran Shannon and Brendan O'Brien review the weekend's GAA action with Larry Ryan.

Kieran was in the Gaelic Grounds and says this was no ambush from a rising Limerick side he believes are on the verge of a major breakthrough.

Tipp looked jaded and stale despite several new faces but can they yet salvage the campaign?

Afterwards Michael Ryan refused to speak to journalists. He has never tried anything like a media blackout before. Why now?

And with Cork winning at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, is home advantage going to be the crucial factor in the round-robin series and where does that leave Waterford. Actually, surprisingly well places, according to Kieran's findings.

Elsewhere, Monaghan v Tyrone was a classic advert for Ulster football but why wasn't it on TV? Brendan O'Brien was one of the lucky 15,000 to see it live.

