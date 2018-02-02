PaperTalk Extra: Six Nations preview, Ireland's away-day blues, transfer bargains and bum deals

Stephen Barry is joined by Mikie Sheehan, Steve Neville and Rob McNamara to crouch, bind and set-tle the debate around Joe Schmidt's away-day failures in the Six Nations.

They also pick the potential stars and pitfalls for the Irish rugby team.

After the transfer window slammed shut, they ask which of the top-six did the best business in the January sales and wonder where did Man United go wrong against Spurs.

And they preview the All-Ireland semi-final rematches in the football league and analyse the hurling teams already under pressure.

Plus, there's our world-record concise Superbowl 52 preview!

