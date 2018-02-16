Home»Sport»Soccer

PaperTalk Extra League of Ireland Preview podcast: Cork City's siege mentality, Waterford contenders and Liam Miller's legacy

Friday, February 16, 2018

Irish Examiner soccer correspondent Liam Mackey joins Martin Claffey, Peter McNamara and presenter Stephen Barry to preview and predict the 2018 League of Ireland Premier Division.

Prepare for a more competitive league, says Liam Mackey, as former "Premier Division team in disguise" Waterford are tipped for a crack at the European places.

Martin Claffey thinks Cork City can rebuild a siege mentality at Turner's Cross to retain their title, despite being the reigning double champions.

The prize money awaiting the eventual winners, however, is labelled "absolutely disgraceful" by Peter McNamara, who says it's a two-horse race for relegation.

Plus, Liam Mackey interviewed Liam Miller in February 2015, a piece which was widely quoted since the former Ireland international's tragic passing. He remembers Miller for "a life well lived and a career fulfilled".

