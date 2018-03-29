Páirc Uí Chaoimh wins industry award

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has picked up the project of the year gong at the Irish Construction excellence awards.

The project of the year category provided the construction industry and members of the public with the opportunity to vote for their favourite project from the list of finalists. There were over 12,000 votes cast online, with the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, overseen by John Sisk & Son (Holdings) Ltd, coming out on top.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh reopened in July of last year, having been closed since December of 2014.

The €80m redevelopment project, which brought the stadium’s capacity to 45,300, included the construction of two new stands, one of which contains three tiers, the rebuilding of the Blackrock and City end terraces, the erection of floodlights and the laying of a full-size 4G synthetic second playing pitch with viewing accommodation.

Irish Construction Excellence awards director Colin Walsh said: “Having made the shortlist in itself is an achievement and all the finalists should be justifiably proud. The competition was tough and the winning projects are outstanding.

“Projects like the National Gallery of Ireland refurbishment, The Shelbourne Hotel external façade restoration and the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium will be in the public eye for decades to come.”