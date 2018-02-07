Páirc Uí Chaoimh surface will require work after Ed Sheeran concerts

Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium director Bob Ryan says the pitch will require an element of resurfacing following the Ed Sheeran concerts in May.

The English music star plays the venue on May 4, 5, and 6, the last of the dates coming two weeks before Cork’s senior hurlers commence their Munster championship against Clare. They will return there to face Limerick on June 2.

“We plan to resurface some of the pitch following those concerts,” said Ryan.

“Re-turfing will be required. We wouldn’t have too many details on that just yet but it will be happening ahead of what we hope will be a long summer for the stadium.”

Availing of the GAA’s new pitch farm in Naul in north Dublin this year may be too soon as national stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna revealed last week that it will likely to be ready to harvest in 2019.

However, Ryan confirmed Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be ordering sods from the facilitiy when it is ready.

“We will be working closely with Peter McKenna on that. If the farm Peter McKenna has mentioned is ready in time we would be seeking to use it but this summer might be too quick a turnaround.”

Ryan said it will take only “a matter of days” to restore the surface as a playing pitch — Cork will likely seek to train there ahead of the Clare clash.

He doesn’t anticipate there will be much difficulty in sowing the new sods into the field following the Sheeran gigs.

Ed Sheeran

“We don’t expect it will be much of a problem. Once the field is established, which it will be with the growing season in the coming months, there shouldn’t be an issue.”

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will play host to both Munster senior finals this year should Cork and Tipperary advance in the hurling championship and Cork and Kerry win their respective football semi-finals.

It may also be the venue for the hurling decider if Waterford are involved.

There is also the possibility of the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals taking place there again this year, although there is more chance of those matches returning to a double-header format as opposed to the separate fixtures they were over one weekend last year as the new stadium official opened.

Cork’s footballers, should they reach the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final round robin stages, would also be entitled to host a game at the venue in the second or third round game.