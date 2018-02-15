Out with the veteran Galacticos?

Not quite yet, says Chris Hatherall.

<p class="orangeheader">The new money players...</p>

Neymar, €222m from Barcelona to PSG in 2017: Playing for the club who paid a world record fee to sign him, and against the club which many feel will be his eventual home, there’s no doubt Neymar was the centre of attention — and it nearly cost him.

The Brazilian represented the new money of PSG owners Qatar Sports Investments against the old money of Real Madrid’s Galactico history — a straight match-up against Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who he dreams of replacing as the world’s best player.

There were moments of exquisite skill — a beautiful pivoting turn against Marcello, for instance, and a clever back-heel to set up the opening goal for Adrian Rabiot.

There was also another side to his game: A yellow card for a thunderous first-half challenge, moments of petulance in a brutal match-up against Real’s Nacho, and then a possible dive in the second half which could so easily have ended in a sending-off.

It’s that devilment which makes the Brazilian a little different to Ronaldo, makes him interesting.

The bottom line is that despite the danger he caused there was no goal — the man for the big occasion was in white.

Kylian Mbappe, on loan with view to €180m transfer from Monaco in 2018: The transfer fee won’t actually be paid until next season, a sneaky way around Uefa’s financial fair play rules, but Mbappe was nevertheless a massive acquisition for PSG so soon after the world record capture of Neymar.

He contributed, no doubt about that, but the Frenchman, who has 14 goals this season, wasn’t the kind of exhilarating presence he was for Monaco last season.

He should have scored when beautifully set up by Neymar but saw his effort comfortably saved. His pace was a threat and there were tricks a-plenty, but the end product was sometimes missing.

His best moments came when Edison Cavani was substituted, providing more space in the centre to run in to. You sense that could be his future because the talent is clear to see — he just doesn’t yet have that ruthlessness you look for in the biggest games.

A late chance on his left foot, hit straight at Keylor Navas, showed it.

<p class="orangeheader">The old money players...</p>

Cristiano Ronaldo, €94m from Manchester United to Real in 2009:

Every time you think Ronaldo may be on the wane he shows the world that remarkable determination and focus which has made him the best for so long.

He must have known people were billing this as Ronaldo v Neymar, the king against his successor — but he simply turned on the burners to make sure he didn’t come out on the wrong side of the match-up.

The Portuguese may not get involved so often in deep set-up play in the way he used to, but his pace, power, and fitness were still there as he scored twice, including a late winner with a poacher’s finish.

He only took three minutes to have a shot on goal, which showed his intention for the night, and managed five more during the game, including a smooth penalty.

It was a world record fee when Ronaldo arrived from Manchester United more than eight years ago and you have to say, 14 trophies later, that he’s proved a bargain.

Gareth Bale, €100m from Spurs to Real in 2013:

When you consider how much other clubs have spent in the interim, including PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, it’s a surprise that Bale was Real’s last really big incoming transfer way back in 2013.

In fact, deadly rivals Barcelona have outspent them by €300m over the last five years.

He was a substitute last night but the Welshman, who has suffered so badly with injuries, had an influence on the game when came he came on after 68 minutes.

He added power and energy to Real’s play, including a beautiful pass down the line in the build-up to Ronaldo’s second goal.

Fellow substitute Marco Asensio, who cost only €3.9m by the way, was perhaps a bigger influence on the final result but Bale still looks and feels like a Galactico.

He needs more time on the pitch to prove it.