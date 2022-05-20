Watch: Katie Taylor makes heartwarming call to new world champion Lisa O'Rourke

Katie Taylor has shown her class once more.

The Bray boxer took time out of her day to congratulate Ireland's newest boxing world champion, Lisa O'Rourke, on her gold medal win in Istanbul last night.

In what turned out to be a historic day for Irish boxing, Louth native Amy Broadhurst and O'Rourke both won gold at the World Championship finals in Istanbul yesterday, to follow in the footsteps of Taylor herself, and more recently Kellie Harrington.

Louth native Broadhurst won the light-welterweight crown against Algeria's Imane Khelif, while O'Rourke won the light-middleweight division decider against Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique.

Taylor is clearly a hero for 20-year-old O'Rourke, as she is for every up-and-coming boxer around the world.

The Roscommon native is visibly taken aback by the phone call from Taylor.

“It means so much coming from you. It’s all happened so quickly,” said Lisa.

