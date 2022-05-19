Watch: Amy Broadhurst & Lisa O'Rourke win gold at World Championship in Istanbul 

Broadhurst is up first, with O'Rourke in the ring straight after
Watch: Amy Broadhurst & Lisa O'Rourke win gold at World Championship in Istanbul 

Amy Broadhurst of Ireland with coach Zaur Antia, right, during her Light Welterweight 63kg quarter-final bout against Jelena Janicijevic of Serbia in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 at the Basaksehir Sports Complex in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by IBA via Sportsfile

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 16:34
Shane Donovan

In what turned out to be a historic day for Irish boxing, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke have both won gold at the World Championship finals in Istanbul this evening.

Broadhurst was up first, with Roscommon native O'Rourke's bout directly after.

Louth native Broadhurst won the light-welterweight crown against Algeria's Imane Khelif, while O'Rourke won the light-middleweight division decider against Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique.

The fights were not broadcast on Irish television, but you can see the moment the two fighters won gold below.

Amy Broadhurst:

Lisa O'Rourke:

More in this section

France Tennis French Open French Open tennis: Day two round-up
France Tennis French Open Naomi Osaka may skip Wimbledon over ranking points row
AUTO-RALLY-WRC-PORTUGAL Breen and Nagle fail to shine in Portugal
<p>Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots over Miami's Jimmy Butler in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. </p>

NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics torch Miami Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up