Watch: Amy Broadhurst & Lisa O'Rourke win gold at World Championship in Istanbul 

In what turned out to be a historic day for Irish boxing, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke have both won gold at the World Championship finals in Istanbul this evening.
Broadhurst was up first, with Roscommon native O'Rourke's bout directly after.
Louth native Broadhurst won the light-welterweight crown against Algeria's Imane Khelif, while O'Rourke won the light-middleweight division decider against Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique.
The fights were not broadcast on Irish television, but you can see the moment the two fighters won gold below.
Amy Broadhurst:
Ireland has a new champion of the world— IP🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) May 19, 2022
Amy Broadhurst
Congratulations @amybroadhurst12 🔥🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/bUo879mYBI
Lisa O'Rourke:
LISA O’ROURKE - WORLD CHAMPION— Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) May 19, 2022
Well done Lisa.
This is a phenomenal achievement and we are all so very proud of you.
💛💙 🇺🇦 🇮🇪#RosGAA #WorldChampion pic.twitter.com/E1FXDxWGKX