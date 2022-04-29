Travelling army push Taylor's headline NY night towards sell-out

The bet placed on Katie Taylor headlining Saturday's historic boxing showdown is set to pay off in the form of a sellout with almost 4,000 fans travelling across from Ireland.

If the 20,000-seater arena does hit capacity, the visiting Irish combined with a huge local expat interest will mean the Bray world champion will feel right at home even though her opponent Amanda Serrano grew up 30 minutes from the storied venue in the Brooklyn district of Bushwick.

Matchroom/MVP/Madison Square Garden joined forces to ensure the big money bout would be pioneering for the sport at large and each party has expressed joy that the revenue projections could even lead to a rematch.

Although the champion and her contender are ranked first and second in the world, it is the contender Serrano who is slightly favoured by oddsmakers.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether I’m seen as the underdog or the favourite,” Taylor told Irish media prior to yesterday’s strongly attended press conference at the Garden’s Hulu Theater.

“I don’t take any notice of that, even as an amateur boxer. During my years as a pro, I couldn’t tell you whether I was the underdog or the favourite. I couldn’t care less about other people’s opinions.

“What matters is what I think about the fight and where my mindset is. That’s all that matters to me. I feel in great shape, and I am ready to put on a performance and make history.”

The same could not be said for her promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom who was snared into a $1 million bet by his co-promoter Jake Paul of MVP who seized on the moment to offer up his jewellery as the prize should his fighter, Serrano, fail to win. After a few awkward moments of hesitation, Hearn accepted the offer. As the press conference wound up, Paul added that if he won the $1m, he would hand it all over to Serrano.

It was the sort of sideshow antics which, while typical of Paul have also been appreciated by both fighters and the rest of the vested interests in ensuring this fight will be a monetary success for all concerned.

“I'm glad that he's involved,” said Taylor before adding laughing, “Originally I was thinking I'd be on the undercard of a Jake Paul fight - that would have been an awful shame.

“But obviously here we are headlining and Jake has been an absolute gentleman these last few months - I can't say anything bad about him.”