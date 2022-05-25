Three Irish boxers within one fight of a medal at European Championships

Ireland will have three boxers fighting for at least a bronze medal on Friday after victories today at the European Championships in Armenia
Ireland's Gabriel Dossen is declared the winner against Rami Mofid Kiwan, of Bulgaria, in their lightweight 47 bout during the EUBC Elite Men's European Boxing Championships Preliminary Rounds at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia.

Ireland will have three boxers fighting for at least a bronze medal on Friday after victories today at the European Championships in Armenia.

Flyweight Sean Mari of Dublin's Monkstown Boxing Club defeated third seed Omer Ametovic of Serbia on a split 4-1 decision. 

Middleweight Gabriel Dossen followed that up with a unanimous victory over fourth seed Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria. 

It was Galway man Dossen's second fight of the week, having defeated Spain's Miguel Cuadrado on the first day of the tournament.

Lightweight JP Hale of Star ABC boxing club in Belfast overcame Finland's number three seed Arslan Khatev in a 3-2 split decision.

Hale had received a bye into the last 16.

There was disappointment for team captain Adam Hession, however. The featherweight from Galway lost out in a 4-1 split-decision to Belgium's Vasile Usturoi.

Irish boxing is on the crest of a wave of late, in the ring at least, with Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst winning gold medals at the World Championships last week.

