Teenage star Rhasidat Adeleke breaks yet another Irish record

Teenage sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke produced an astonishing run to break the Irish senior women’s 400m record at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, the Dubliner clocking 50.70 in what was her outdoor debut over the distance.

Adeleke, a second-year student at the University of Texas, is now the fastest Irishwoman of all time over 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m at the age of just 19. The Tallaght sprinter, who powered to 100m and 200m gold at the European U20 Championships last summer, has had a breakthrough year in 2022.