Taylor weighs up magnitude of her road from Rio to Broadway

It felt like a national tragedy at the time.

But were it not for Katie Taylor’s shock departure from Rio almost six years ago after the defending Olympic champion was defeated by Finland’s Mira Potkonen in the quarter-final of the women’s lightweight bracket, a night like Saturday would never have happened.

The undisputed World Lightweight champion is putting it all on the line at Madison Square Garden against Amanda Serrano - belts, an undefeated record and maybe even the tag of being the greatest of all time - but a win for Taylor would help her finally put the last vestiges of 2016 Games out of her mind.

"I definitely would not be here right now if I'd won gold in Rio,” Taylor said during a 20-minute roundtable with Irish media before she joined her opponent for the main press conference.

“It's amazing how it all turned out, really. I think my biggest disappointment, Rio, has turned out to be the springboard for my biggest comeback. That's an amazing thing, isn't it? The setback that I had has put me in this position.” Taylor was in good spirits with just over 48 hours to go before she could finally enter the ring for one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Much has been made of the long wait to get to this point and Taylor admitted that at times she gave up hope.

“When the fight fell through a couple of times, I was definitely thinking that it wasn’t going to happen, and it would have been an awful shame if the fight didn’t happen. I was hoping that it wasn’t going to be one of those Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather type of fights which happens years later. It is great that it is happening when both of us are in our prime.” With the pair set for the biggest windfall of their careers, Taylor pointed out that maybe Serrano’s avoidance over purse concerns has happily led to a bigger payday than either fighter could have imagined.

“You can feel the excitement and the buzz from people,” noted Taylor. “You can definitely feel that there is something different about this fight. You can feel that this is a mega fight.

“Fight week is always very busy but this week has been busier than ever with all the interviews and all the media stuff that I've had to do. I guess it's a reflection of the magnitude of this fight.”

Both fighters have been at pains to point out that they respect each other and that they have no interest engaging in verbals for the purposes of selling tickets, an unnecessary tactic if ticket sale projections prove accurate. Have they been getting along as they spend much of the week side-by-side.” “Well, I wasn’t sitting down having dinner with her,” laughed Taylor in reply.

“But obviously you’re involved with her at press conferences here and there. She seems very respectful. She seems like a great person. I have no badness towards her whatsoever. She’s just here to fight as well. I don’t think she’s a trash talker in any way. I guess we’ll get to see today in the press conference but I don’t think she is. She seems pretty respectful. She says she’s just here for business.

"She's been around a long, long time under the radar for a long time as well, and this is her moment on Saturday night. It's funny we come from two very small nations that are very strong boxing nations. She's coming from the heritage of Miguel Cotto, Tito Trinidad. I'm coming from the likes of Barry McGuigan, Steve Collins, Wayne McCullough, these kinds of fighters. We'll bring all that heritage, all that pride into the ring on Saturday night."