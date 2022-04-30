Taylor vs Serrano: what time, how to watch and everything else you should know

You might have heard there's going to be a fight in the Big Apple this weekend. Somehow...(no, really, how?) you might not have heard. Fear not, here's everything you need to know...

So, who is fighting?

Katie Taylor, Ireland's beloved Olympic champion and lifelong trailblazer, puts all of her professional titles on the line as she finally gets a crack at Amanda Serrano, a New York-based Puerto Rican who is seen as one of the pound-for-pound titans of the women's game.

Sounds big. When and where?

Taylor and Serrano will make history by being the first female headliners on a world title night at Manhattan's Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden. The fight takes place Saturday April 30 on US East Coast time but with the five-hour time difference, the clocks will already have ticked into Sunday May 1 here in Ireland by the time the fighters come face to face. Ring walks are expected a little after 3am Sunday morning Irish time. So, you know, pace yourself. Naps, coffee, snacks. Or just try to keep it lit all the way through, if that's your thing. We're not here to judge.

Might be getting too old for that! What's at stake?

A whole lot. There's the aforementioned history of the occasion but in terms of hardware, the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight belts are on the line. All are currently in the possession of Taylor whose perfect professional record is also on the line Saturday night. Serrano has tasted defeat once in her pro career.

Wow. They're well-matched then?

Yip. This is the most eagerly anticipated women's pro fight of all time for good reason. At 35 and having redefined the sport for women over and over again, there would seem few worlds for Taylor left to conquer. But Serrano has for some time been that great unscratched itch. She's currently the undisputed featherweight queen, holding WBO, WBC and IBO belts in that division but over her long career she has dominated myriad weight classes. Throw open the Guinness book of records and you'll see Serrano, included on the back of holding the most female world titles across different divisions, with nine straps across seven weights.

I like my numbers. How do their records compare?

Taylor, 35, turned pro in 2016 and has a perfect 20-0-0 record with 6 KO's.

Serrano, 33, turned pro in 2009 and has a record of 42-1-1 with 30 KO's.

Ring Magazine currently has Taylor at No.1 in their pound-for-pound rankings with Serrano at No.3.

Tasty. Any bad blood?

While there's clearly mutual respect between two powerhouses who have done so much for their sport, Taylor has already put one Serrano sister to the sword — Amanda's older sister Cindy. This bout has taken an age getting here and both Serrano sisters have had plenty to say about that along the way. Just enough spice, let's say.

Okay, I'm pumped. Should I hop on a plane and go watch in person?

Dublin Airport queues have calmed down but you're still cutting it fine. And the fight night is headed to a 20,000+ plus sell-out at the Garden with over 4,000 Taylor fans flying in (on time) and the huge Irish and Puerto Rican communities in New York helping to push the place to capacity.

So how do I watch?

Taylor-Serrano is being broadcast on DAZN, a subscription streaming broadcaster. The kids pronounce it Da-Zone. A subscription to DAZN costs €7.99 a month. It can be accessed on up to two devices at once (wink) and you just download the app and follow the instructions. It can be accessed on a whole bunch of devices: all Apple products, Android mobile and Android TVs, PS4, PS5, Xbox and any smart TV worth its salt. Visit dazn.com for more.

Brave new world! Is it worth it?

The price of a couple of flat whites to watch Taylor make another piece of Irish sporting history? Absolutely. There's other fights too. The main card begins at 12:30am Irish time with the meeting of Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith the primary attraction there.

Anyone else we know?

The full undercard is as follows: Jessie Vargas v Liam Smith (super welterweight); Franchon Crews Dezurn v Elin Cederroos (for WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles); Galal Yafai v Miguel Cartagena (for WBC international flyweight title); Reshat Mati v Joe Eli Hernandez (welterweight) Khalil Coe v William Langston (light heavyweight); Austin Williams v Chordale Booker; (for vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight title); Skye Nicolson v Shanecqua Paisley Davis (women's featherweight).

I kinda fancy a punt on it too?

There's a first time for everything and Taylor, the undefeated champion, will climb into the ring as the underdog. Serrano is the bookie's favourite at 4/5 with available at even money. The draw is 14/1 with the fight going the distance odd on at 1/3.

And if I want to read more about all of this?

Keep your eyes glued to irishexaminer.com/sport — we have John Riordan on the ground in New York all week and some stellar writing from many others on the biggest fight week of Taylor's life.