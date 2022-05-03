Taylor rematch can happen in Croke Park - McKenna

GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna says the “mood music” about a Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rematch in Croke Park is hugely positive.

While stressing that he has not yet been contacted by either of the fighters’ promoters, McKenna envisages the stadium could be available if requested in August or September.

A prominent Croke Park residents association has also given their backing to Taylor defending her world titles in GAA HQ, while it is unlikely the event would require a special licence as it is a sports event.

After the All-Ireland senior camogie final is played in Croke Park on August 7, there is a clear window until September 9 when Garth Brooks plays the first of his five concerts in Croke Park, and McKenna is convinced the 80,000-plus capacity venue would make a fitting venue for a rematch.

“It was a magnificent fight, a magnificent performance, probably one of the most outstanding Irish performances of all time,” he said of Taylor’s victory in Madison Square Gardens on Saturday. “We haven’t been contacted by Eddie Hearn (Taylor's promoter) or anybody else, to be honest, but the way the split season works we do have time where the stadium could be used.

“It’s a sporting event so it doesn’t need special permissions. The area embraces boxing – Kellie Harrington lived only around the corner. Obviously, we would need to talk to residents and make sure they’re comfortable the general mood music I picked up was that people would be very well disposed towards such an event.

“Staging something around Garth Brooks could be good because there is a fair amount of pitch work that will be required after those concerts.”

Fifty years after Muhammad Ali fought Al “Blue” Lewis in Croke Park, another major fight at the venue would be special for the GAA. The time-zone difference between Ireland and the US have been mentioned as one drawback but McKenna doesn’t consider it a major stumbling block. “The Barry McGuigan-Eusebio Pedroza fight that was in Loftus Road in 1985 was a good example of proving time-zones really don’t come to the fore in such matters.”

Meanwhile, the Leinster SFC semi-finals will be staged at Croke Park on Sunday week. The province’s competition control committee decided on Monday to organise the Dublin-Meath and Kildare-Westmeath matches for GAA HQ despite speculation they might be played at provincial venues.

Croke Park’s pitch will be back to playing quality from next weekend after recently hosting Ed Sheeran concerts.