Operation Croker starts here for Katie Taylor 

There’ll be members of the US and Puerto Rican boxing fraternity researching the dimensions and significance of Croke Park this morning as attention swiftly moved to Taylor Serrano II early Sunday morning.

Both Katie Taylor and her promoter Eddie Hearn began the lobbying process for a Dublin rematch at GAA HQ after the Bray world champion clinched a split decision over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening.

“We all want to see the best versus the best,” Taylor said during the post-match press conference.

“A rematch would be absolutely phenomenal. If it was in Dublin, we could sell out Croke Park. If you think the atmosphere was special here tonight, imagine the rematch in front of 80,000 people in Croke Park. Absolutely amazing.”

Developments elsewhere in Irish boxing, specifically pertaining to the demise of MTK Global, have elevated the chances of it becoming a reality and Hearn even seemed to think that a rematch could happen within the next five months.

“That felt like Croke Park there tonight, it was absolutely incredible,” the Matchroom boss said.

“I am not sure we will get as many travelling Puerto Ricans but it has always been on our minds and it would feel a big shame if she didn’t get to fight in Ireland during her career. If we could do that back-end of the summer…

“It was a tough fight, she is going to need some rest. Not too much rest knowing Katie, but it is certainly in the mind of us all.”

The Serrano camp, for their part, affirmed their support for a trip across the Atlantic with the fighter herself and MVP head Jake Paul saying they were ready to build on the momentum of this history-making match-up by doing so in Ireland.

“It would make sense to go to Ireland,” said Paul.

The immediate focus for the champion, however, is of course her physical recovery after what was a gruelling test of her resolve by the Brooklyn Puerto Rican challenger. That said, Taylor was keen to play down how impactful that pivotal fifth round was.

“I don’t think I was as hurt as people may think,” she said.

“I wasn’t worried. I obviously knew that was a tough, tough round for me and I knew that was Amanda’s round. But I wasn’t concerned or anything. I was okay. I was stable coming back to the corner.

“I just had to regroup and reset and I actually won the round after that so yeah regardless of whether it was a tough round for me or not I always come back and show the heart I need to actually come through.

“She is definitely a hard puncher, for sure, but I have a great chin. So, I wasn't concerned going into the fight but she's known to be a big puncher, isn't she?

"I don't think she did anything differently [in the fifth]. I just probably stood there a bit too long myself and just made it a bit of a tear-up as I always do unfortunately.

"I think I was boxing very, very well in the early rounds and I just got stuck in a fight with her but I can't say she did anything differently. I just love a tear up every now and then."

It’s mission accomplished for Taylor and her team and although the big push towards Croker will be a talking point over the next few weeks, the champion was simply happy to move on to 21 wins without a blemish on her record.

“I came into this fight knowing that it was a career-defining fight and it would have been very disappointing if I didn't come out victorious. I was going to do everything I could do to win tonight."