NFL send Brady to Germany and Packers to London at last

The five international fixtures of the 2022 regular season will see some firsts and an opportunity for the league's newest Irish hopeful to play close to home
Munich-bound: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on November 13. 

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 15:55
Examiner Staff

Gridiron's concerted European expansion will continue next season as the NFL sends the retired-then-unretired Tom Brady to conquer Germany, takes the Green Bay Packers overseas for the first time and offers an unlikely Irish recruit the chance to potentially play close to home. 

The NFL announced details of its international fixtures Wednesday with the headline act, unsurprisingly, being Brady. The all-time great will helm the league's first ever regular season game in Germany when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks at the home of Bayern Munich, the Allianz Arena, on November 13.

For its three trips to London, the league will finally take the Green Bay Packers abroad as the only NFL team never to have played an international game scratch that itch on October 9. Aaron Rodgers' storied franchise will take on the New York Giants as the league brings a total of three games to the British capital later this year.

The Packers become the 32nd and final team to play in London since it first hosted a regular-season game in 2007. Spurs will be hosting games on back-to-back weekends, with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2.

That match-up opens the possibility of one of the Saints' newest signings, Irish-born punter Dan Whelan, playing closer to home in what he hopes will be his rookie season. The Wicklow native signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent after last week's NFL Draft.  

Meanwhile the Jacksonville Jaguars continue their commitment to London when welcoming the Denver Broncos, and their new quarterback Russell Wilson, to Wembley Stadium on October 30.

Having beaten the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, the Jags return to their home away from home as they play under the arch for the eighth time since 2013.

Shahid Khan, Jags owner and chairman of Sky Bet Championship winners Fulham, said: "We were the first NFL team committed to play multiple games at Wembley and will be playing a home game here each season for at least the next three.

"We have the largest social following of any NFL team in the UK, our Foundation continues to expand, and we intend to keep growing.

"I look forward to being back in London to watch Fulham and the Jaguars play, in what I think will be a hugely exciting year ahead for fans of both teams."

The final international game takes place on November 21 in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca, where the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in an all-NFC West encounter.

