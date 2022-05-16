Medal joy for Ireland at World Amateur Boxing Championships

Ireland are celebrating on the double after being guaranteed at least two bronze medals for boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke
Medal joy for Ireland at World Amateur Boxing Championships

Lisa O'Rourke has added at least a World bronze medal to her European U22 Gold Medal. Photo courtesy of LGFA

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 16:55
TJ Galvin

Ireland are celebrating on the double after being guaranteed at least two bronze medals for boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke.

20-year-old O'Rourke is the younger sister of Tokyo Olympian Aoife and was crowned the European U22 champion in March.

Following that victory she togged out at corner back for Roscommon in the Ladies Football Division Three league final against Wexford in April.

O'Rourke dominated Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan to reach the last four at light-middle (70kg).

Southpaw Broadhurst scored a unanimous victory over Serbian Jelena Janicijevic in the 63kg division.

The 25-year-old from Dundalk is the 19-time Irish champion and was a sparring partner for Katie Taylor before her recent bout with Amanda Serrano a Madison Square Garden.

Broadhurst and O’Rourke now join Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington as the only Irish female fighters to have won medals at the World championships.

Earlier there was no joy for Ireland's Michaela Walsh and Carly McNaul in this morning's medal fights at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Both suffered defeats in their quarter-finals. Tokyo Olympian Walsh exited the competition following an unanimous decision in favour of Karin Ibragimova (Kazakhstan) in their 57kg bout.

Belfast's McNaul also suffered a defeat when outpointed by impressive Brazilian Carolina De Almeida in their 52kg contest.

More in this section

France Tennis French Open French Open tennis: Day two round-up
France Tennis French Open Naomi Osaka may skip Wimbledon over ranking points row
AUTO-RALLY-WRC-PORTUGAL Breen and Nagle fail to shine in Portugal
<p>Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots over Miami's Jimmy Butler in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. </p>

NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics torch Miami Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up