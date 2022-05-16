Medal joy for Ireland at World Amateur Boxing Championships

Ireland are celebrating on the double after being guaranteed at least two bronze medals for boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke.

20-year-old O'Rourke is the younger sister of Tokyo Olympian Aoife and was crowned the European U22 champion in March.

Following that victory she togged out at corner back for Roscommon in the Ladies Football Division Three league final against Wexford in April.

O'Rourke dominated Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan to reach the last four at light-middle (70kg).

Southpaw Broadhurst scored a unanimous victory over Serbian Jelena Janicijevic in the 63kg division.

The 25-year-old from Dundalk is the 19-time Irish champion and was a sparring partner for Katie Taylor before her recent bout with Amanda Serrano a Madison Square Garden.

Broadhurst and O’Rourke now join Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington as the only Irish female fighters to have won medals at the World championships.

Earlier there was no joy for Ireland's Michaela Walsh and Carly McNaul in this morning's medal fights at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Both suffered defeats in their quarter-finals. Tokyo Olympian Walsh exited the competition following an unanimous decision in favour of Karin Ibragimova (Kazakhstan) in their 57kg bout.

Belfast's McNaul also suffered a defeat when outpointed by impressive Brazilian Carolina De Almeida in their 52kg contest.