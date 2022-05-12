Leading strength and conditioning experts gather for Bishopstown conference

Some of the leading coaches and academics in the world of strength and conditioning and sports science are converging on Bishopstown GAA Cork for the Irish S&C Conference on Saturday.

Run by the Irish S&C Network in conjunction with Setanta College, the conference features three sessions from 9am to 5pm, paying attention to both high performance and the broader gamut of general conditioning.

“We had a virtual conference last year with the likes of Jason McGahan, Enda King, Eamonn Flanagan and Ed Coughlan, and it got a good reception so we said we’d try put one on and Setanta supported us on it,” explains Irish S&C Network director, Pádraic Colhoun.

“We were looking to have a good mix and we have the likes of Des Ryan from Setanta and Aoife Lane, who’s head of sport and health sciences in TUS Midlands. They have very strong GAA backgrounds.

“Kate McDaid is a health and performance nutritionist who also plays ladies football for Dublin. John Kiely has done great research in this space and is a senior lecturer in UL who was at soccer and rugby World Cups with Egypt and Ireland. Hugh Gilmore has done so much work through a number of Olympic cycles with UK Athletics and British Weightlifting and there are many more.”

Dr Caithríona Yeomans (IRFU), Professor Ian Jeffreys (Setanta College), Mark Kilgallon (Munster Rugby), Feargal O’Callaghan (NUIG) and Ian Jones (Bishopstown GAA) complete the list of keynote speakers.

Apart from talks on a variety of topics, there are practical sessions on athletics development at grassroots level, and speed and agility, as well as panel discussions on the current issues in elite performance and the future of conditioning.

Irish S&C Network is a representative body for S&C coaches and sports science that evolved from a confidential WhatsApp group formed during lockdown in which a variety of topics and issues were discussed.

That group very quickly became oversubscribed and it was decided something more formal might be required.

Colhoun’s fellow directors are Caoimhe Morris, Dave Nolan and Mike Mullane, a native of Passage, Co Cork whose initial tweet sparked the deluge of interest from which the Irish S&C Network emerged.

“First of all, we want to give as good a quality of continuous professional development as we can,” Colhoun explains. “That’s why we’re associated with Setanta and we’re working on a few other partnerships to expand that for things like accreditation.

“We also want to be a voice for S&C and sports science and raise awareness of jobs that are out there. We also want to mesh both the private and public sector, demystify what S&C is, be it for a club player, a development player or a county player, that it’s not all gym work either.”

*Tickets for the Irish S&C Conference are on sale at www.irishscnetwork.com/conference2022.