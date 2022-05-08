Katie Taylor: 80,000 at Croker would be very, very special

'I would absolutely love to fight in Ireland', Taylor said.
Katie Taylor: 80,000 at Croker would be very, very special

Katie Taylor after beating Amanda Serrano.

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 14:29
Shane Donovan

Katie Taylor has doubled down on her ambition to fight at Croke Park in the future, saying it would be a "very, very special occasion".

Having beaten Amanda Serrano on a split decision in an epic bout last weekend at Madison Square Garden, Taylor was speaking to DAZN about the prospect of a rematch against the Puerto Rican.

"A re-match would be brilliant. I'm up for any challenge, I want to fight the best out there," the Bray native said.

"I would absolutely love to fight in Ireland. A big fight in Croke Park with 80,000 people. That would probably be the only thing that could top what happened last week."

"Imagine filling 80,000 seats that would be very, very special. It would be easy to sell as well I think."

DAZN confirmed that it sold a record 1.5 million subscriptions for the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight, with people tuning in from 170 countries across the globe. 

It is thought that over 6 million people watched the fight worldwide, making it the most watched female bout in the history of the sport.

And Taylor says it won't go down in history, for numbers alone.

"It is going to be in for Fight of the Year as well. It was just an amazing night for the sport," added Taylor.

More in this section

CYCLING-ITA-GIRO Jan Hirt claims first Grand Tour stage win with victory in Giro
NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics torch Miami Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics torch Miami Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout
France Tennis French Open French Open tennis: Day two round-up
<p>Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will attempt to settle his feud with Gennady Golovkin in September (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up