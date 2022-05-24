Jan Hirt claims first Grand Tour stage win with victory in Giro

Czech rider Jan Hirt claimed a first Grand Tour win with victory over a gruelling mountain stage as Richard Carapaz saw his overall lead of the Giro d'Italia cut down to just three seconds
Jan Hirt claims first Grand Tour stage win with victory in Giro

Stage winner, Team Wanty's Czech rider Jan Hirt, rests after crossing the finish line of the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2022 cycling race, 177 kilometers from Salo' to Aprica, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Marco ALPOZZI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARCO ALPOZZI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 17:55
PA Sport

Czech rider Jan Hirt claimed a first Grand Tour win with victory over a gruelling mountain stage as Richard Carapaz saw his overall lead of the Giro d'Italia cut down to just three seconds.

Stage 16 was through 202 kilometres from Sala to Aprica with three category one climbs and was viewed as one of the most testing of this year's event.

Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) had been part of the main breakaway group, before attacking on the final ride up the Valico di Santa Cristina, eventually finishing seven seconds clear of Thymen Arensman (Team DSM).

"I've had a few problems during the stage. My chain dropped, I cramped, but I never gave up," Hirt said following his victory.

"I'm glad I managed to go solo. I always said that my biggest achievement would be to win a stage at the Giro d'Italia and I could stop after that, but I won't stop now."

Australian Jai Hindley - who had come into the stage seven seconds behind in the overall standings - brought the rest of the chasing group home, with Ineos Grenadiers rider Carapaz among them.

Hindely's third place saw the Bora-Hansgrohe rider pick up crucial bonus seconds which moved him closer behind Carapaz in the battle for the maglia rosa leaders' jersey.

However, Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) now sits 44 seconds behind having been unable to respond on the final climb, which saw him lose time to his general classification rivals.

Carapaz said: "It's been a hard stage and at the end I'm happy.

"I thought I was going to win the sprint for third place. I eventually didn't, but it's still a good day for me.

"I've lost a few seconds on Hindley, but I gained more on Almeida so the balance is positive."

Stage 17 runs over another 168km of mountain terrain from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone.

More in this section

Medvedev progresses in Paris but Wimbledon boycott remains hot topic Medvedev progresses in Paris but Wimbledon boycott remains hot topic
NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics torch Miami Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics torch Miami Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout
France Tennis French Open French Open tennis: Day two round-up
Giro
<p>Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will attempt to settle his feud with Gennady Golovkin in September (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up