'It's a disgrace', Billy Walsh backs Bernard Dunne in IABA row

Billy Walsh has slammed the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as the fall-out from Bernard Dunne’s resignation continues.

Dunne stepped down from his role as high performance director after he had lodged a complaint with the IABA CEO Fergal Carruth in November.

He said his position had been undermined after an unsigned SWOT analysis which was critical of him was circulated at board level and which he considered to be highly damaging to his position.

Walsh himself stepped down as high performance director in 2015 and has since gone on to take over as Head Coach of USA Boxing.

"I think it's crazy to be at this stage," Walsh told Claire Byrne Live last night. "Three (high) performance directors later, two Oireachtas Committee meetings - which ended up just being talk shops - and nothing has happened.

"Nobody has stood up and actually taken these people to task. It's a disgrace. There's people's psychological welfare being affected by this.

"Sport Ireland, or the Irish Government, need to stand up and make people accountable for their actions - or their inactions.

"To leave was such a difficult thing for me. I spent lots of nights crying on my own. I was in Doha when I made the decision that I was going to resign.

"Psychologically I was in a bad place and I know Bernard has been in a bad place for several months now, because this has been going on since February 2021 and it hasn't been resolved. Nobody has stood up and supported me or supported Bernard. I think Sport Ireland has a lot to answer for."

Walsh revealed that ever since his predecessor Gary Keegan was in the role, there have been issues regarding the high performance director having enough of a say.

"We've been there since 2003," added Walsh. "Gary Keegan (the IABA high performance director who preceded Walsh) had to fight all our battles at the very beginning.

"Then I took on the mantle after 2008, and Bernard took it on in 2017. We all faced similar problems throughout that time - not being allowed to do your job, not having any autonomy to do your job.

"There's 30 people in a central council that come to a meeting once a month and they want to select a team. That's like the Kilkenny county board picking Brian Cody's team.

"The leaders within the organisation are the same leaders that were there when I left. The same people are there and they are allowing this to happen - or, they're part of what's happening."

Walsh says Dunne is now in a better place having made the decision to leave the role.

"I think Bernard is in a better place now that he's made the decision. The turmoil to leave your dream job was very daunting for me and I know Bernard has had similar problems dealing with it. But now he's made the decision he's in a better place.

"This programme is boxing central. It's about the athletes. It should be about the athletes. Unfortunately the IABA has not made it about the athletes. It's about them, it's about their egos, and it's about their power and control.

"At this stage I don't think he's going to come back. What has gone on, has gone on for too long. (The IABA) are closing the gate after the horse has bolted."

Sport Ireland has declared that it will not be cutting off the IABA’s funding until it gets its house in order.

However, Sport Ireland undertook a governance review of the IABA last June and the boxing body have been urged to implement the findings asap.