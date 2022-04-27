Irish athletics reels from the loss of another tireless evangelist and foot soldier, Ray Flynn

Every time Rob Heffernan stops for a breath, he exhales in soft disbelief. Disbelief that every time he pauses, he has to correct his verbs to the past tense.

Father, brother, best friend. Fixer, confidante, coach. Water carrier, dream sharer, master motivator. Ray Flynn was all of things all at once for Heffernan. All of them and more, for the guts of a quarter century since their paths first crossed and intertwined for good.

These past two-plus pandemic years have forced so many to face down loss, to think about it more frequently and forcefully than any of us ought to have. And yet it hasn’t made it any easier. Hasn’t eased that feeling that what loss takes most from us is equilibrium.

From the early hours of Tuesday morning and into night Heffernan, a metronomic master of the hard roads, looked for balance, for his senses, and admitted he couldn’t make sense of much at all. With the greatest respect to his wife Marian, it sounded as though Heffernan had lost his (other) other half.

“He was always with me. I’d ring him daily. He’d come down to the house. He’d come to altitude camps in Mexico, France, Spain, everywhere,” says Heffernan, who threw in a dozen more global outposts as the conversation went on.

“We were everywhere together. I could speak for hours and hours about him. Days. I was closer with him than anybody, honestly. He was there through the highs and lows.”

Flynn passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of Monday morning just hours after being where he always was, in the very thick of the grassroots of Irish athletics, officiating at Sunday’s National Road Relays in Dublin. The Sligo native was 68.

He left behind a wife and four children, the family who Heffernan says Flynn adored. But there was a whole other family. One that stretched from Calry AC to Irish national teams and around the athletics world, particularly in race walking corners.

Flynn had walked the walk himself, becoming at the time the youngest male centurion in 1971 when he walked 100 miles well within the 24-hour limit. But it was as a coach, a judge, an organiser and official, the kind of Swiss Army knife everyman of athletics that the sport relies on so heavily here, that Flynn had his greatest impact on so many, Olive Loughnane and Colin Griffin among them. None felt the impact more than Heffernan though.

“I met Ray in ’99 after I’d qualified for the World Cup and we hit it off straight away. Our personalities just gelled. He’s mad craic, a brilliant worker and I’d have had that mad energy and we took a shine to each other,” says Heffernan, whose Twitter tribute to Flynn sparked a number of respondents to describe the pair as peas in a pod.

Today I have lost my best friend Ray Flynn . He was like a Dad/brother/friend all rolled in to one and he was involved with all my successes and failures in my life and was always there for me . I will miss our multiple chats daily @RAYMONDFLYNN1 you will be forever young now RIP pic.twitter.com/hJeFPQ7V4g — Rob Heffernan OLY (@RM_Heffernan) April 26, 2022

In those days however it was Flynn who was helping ensure there’d be a pod at all, watering the seeds of promise he’d seen in the Corkman.

“Especially in those early days when we had no money, no funding, Ray, because he was on boards at Athletics Ireland was the one fighting to get a trip covered or to get me a flight covered for a race. It came to a point where I wanted him on my trips with me,” says Heffernan.

“He was obsessed with the hard work so he’d do it all with me. But the thing is, between training we used to just have such craic. To the outside eye, people were thinking ‘ah those two boys are messers. They’re not serious.’ But it wasn’t that, he was very serious when he had to be.”

Peas in a pod and brothers inside the hurt locker too. Heffernan honed all of his ability to put his frame through all the barriers that came after pain with Flynn pushing him along. He was there, alongside Marian, for the days that made it all worthwhile too: Barcelona, Moscow, London (eventually). Inevitably there were fireworks too.

“We had raging rows. Massive, roaring rows. We’d be at loggerheads for a while and then…back to us. We’d be at a camp in South Africa and have two single beds right next to each other and have a massive row after training and might not talk to each other for hours. Then at 5 o’clock you’d say ‘are you coming out for a coffee?’ and that’d be it.”

Ray Flynn accepting the Endurance Athlete of the Year award on behalf of Rob Heffernan at the 2016 National Athletics Awards

Heffernan laughed (and then lamented) about firing Flynn from his drinks table at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009 because Flynn’s hand wasn’t steady enough. He was back soon enough. Always there. After retirement too. Groomsman, gossiper, guardian to Heffernan’s own children (checking in on Cathal in recent weeks when the AC Milan youth played for Ireland’s U17s in Spain where Flynn was helping another generation of walkers at a camp). He was a constant.

“Our roles had changed. He was nearly like a dad to me and a mentor. We went through all the different phases of life. He’d be slagging me lately than I’ve gone corporate now. I’ve gone PC whereas he’d gone looser,” says Heffernan whose move into coaching came with Flynn alongside as his assistant. The arguments didn’t go away either.

“I had a row with him just the other week. He put up a comment under [Irish Olympian Brendan Boyce] Boycey’s picture, where he’d been walking around Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ray had a big gripe against the GAA and put a comment saying ‘you wouldn’t usually see a fit athlete down there!’ and I rang him up and said ‘what the hell are you doing?’ and we rowed about it. But that was him. I just can’t believe he’s gone.”

A year after Jerry Kiernan’s passing, Irish athletics reeled from the loss of another tireless prophet and foot soldier. The disbelief spread far and wide.

“We were chatting on Sunday and then I had to run away at the end of the race and I said I’d call him after…it’s just bizarre,” says Heffernan. “The messages I have got today from everyone, from the lads in Spain, from the people in South Africa, the girls from Zimbabwe who worked in the B&B. From Mexico too. Everyone.

“His character, his spirit, the energy and the life he had…that wasn’t going to work with an older body. He was young at heart and always will be.”