IABA ask Bernard Dunne to reconsider resignation

The former world champion took up the role in 2017 and oversaw a difficult period in Irish amateur boxing after the Olympics at Rio 2016
Ireland’s Kellie Harrington and Bernard Dunne celebrate with her Olympic gold medal. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 18:31
TJ Galvin

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) have asked Bernard Dunne to reconsider his resignation from his role as high performance director.

Dunne had been on extended leave since the Tokyo Olympics.

The resignation came after Dunne had lodged a complaint with the IABA CEO Fergal Carruth in November, saying his position had been undermined by an unsigned “SWOT Analysis Position Paper”, claimed to have been written after a survey on Irish boxing, that he considered highly damaging to his position.

There was meant to be a hearing into his complaint last week but that was postponed and it’s understood that Dunne then decided it was time to resign.

The news comes on the eve of the Women’s World Championships and just a couple of weeks before the Men’s European Championships

The former world champion took up the role in 2017 and oversaw a difficult period in Irish amateur boxing. He is the third high performance director lost to the IABA since Billy Walsh left in 2016.

In response, the IABA released a statement acknowledging they had received Dunne's resignation but have asked him to reconsider.

"The Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) can confirm that it has received Bernard Dunne’s resignation as High-Performance Director. The Association deeply regrets Bernard’s decision, given the great contribution he has made to our sport since his appointment in 2017. The IABA would also like to note that its acceptance of his resignation is provisional as it has asked Bernard to reconsider his decision.

"In October 2021, he submitted a complaint against two volunteers in connection with the dissemination of an anonymous document in February 2021 The IABA has always regarded this document as malicious and an appalling attack on a member of staff and on the High-Performance Unit.

"Under Bernard’s leadership, the HPU has been reinvigorated in the wake of the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since his appointment, Ireland’s boxers won 2 Olympic medals, gold, and bronze, 27 medals at World and European level– a feat made more remarkable by the fact Ireland’s boxers were not in competition for long periods of time due to Covid 19 restrictions.

"An initial hearing of Bernard’s complaint, made in October 2021, took place at the end of April, and was adjourned with the agreement of all parties. The process is ongoing."

