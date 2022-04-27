Hype is sky high as Taylor and Serrano light up Empire State

Colours of Ireland and Puerto Rico will flash across New York's skyline Saturday night but the real fireworks will be inside Madison Square Garden
Stare down before the throw down: Promoters Eddie Hearn, left, and Jake Paul with boxers Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serrano at the Empire State Building in New York ahead of their WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight title bout at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Photo: Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 07:30
John Riordan, New York

The colours of the Irish and Puerto Rican flags will light up the Empire State Building on Saturday evening just as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano take to the ring blocks away at Madison Square Garden.

With World Lightweight champion Taylor's dream-come-true just days away, a busy Tuesday of promotional engagements took the Bray boxer and her opponent around Midtown Manhattan.

“One of the reasons why this fight is so special is because it is the best versus the best in the world,” Taylor told NBC's Today, one of the most-watched television shows in the US before the pair headed to the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony.

"We're the best in the world and we're going to do what we have to do to win the fight. We don't train to lose, we train to win fights."

The event has captured the imagination of the boxing public both here and across the world ever since it was announced at the end of January. The first female boxing fight to ever headline the Garden over the course of its 140-year history has seen the 20,000-seater venue almost sell out with just four days to go.

As expected, the top two fighters in the sport did not speak to a huge throng of media gathered at the city's most famous skyscraper where they took part in an official lighting ceremony at ground level and a photocell on the observatory deck near the top of the iconic building.

“This feels like the biggest fight I’ve ever been involved in," promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom said, flanked by his fellow promoter Jake Paul, both of whom ensured a record-breaking payday for female pugilists.

"This will inspire a whole new generation of female athletes. It stands as one of the biggest fights in the world today. We are going to champion it but it's also easy to forget they are women boxers. We are all going to be very proud of them when they walk out to the ring on Saturday."

Wednesday will bring the boxers to a public workout at the Garden ahead of a press conference Thursday and the weigh-in to follow as hype builds throughout fight week.

“The Olympic gold was a childhood dream for me and a very proud moment for me,” said Taylor.

“I've been blessed to have a great career but Saturday night is going to be the best night of my life. Everything else is going to pale in comparison.”

