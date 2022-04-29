How WWE stars gave Katie Taylor her first win of Serrano fight week

First (fake) blood Katie Taylor? Maybe.

Given how long it's taken to get here, it feels like every tactical and technical aspect of the meeting of Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been pored over. But this week it's clear that the Irish champion does have one clear upper hand — with rumbling royalty.

Ahead of the first female bout to headline the storied home of fighting in New York, host broadcasters DAZN have partnered with the other kings of ring entertainment — the WWE — to help build even more hype for a historic night at Madison Square Garden.

And in an age where follower counts attract eyes just as eagerly as fight records, the tale of the tape in terms of social clout certainly favours Taylor.

As part of the link-up between DAZN and WWE, the Bray boxer has had the online backing of some of wrestling's biggest names and been interviewed by Becky Lynch, the Limerick wrestler who is one of the promotion's biggest names.

With five WWE personalties in both the Taylor and Serrano camps all week (digitally, at least), the exposure both fighters are getting from the partnership has been huge. But there's no doubt that Taylor's team packs more of a punch.

With the Irish trio of Lynch, Sheamus and Finn Balor backing Taylor alongside Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler, Taylor's quintet boast a social media following of 51 million across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with Dubliner Sheamus the pound-for-pound king as the below graphic shows.

Tale of the influencer tape

Serrano, for her part, has Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss doing the bulk of the cheerleading and two Puerto Rican WWE superstars in Damian Priest and Queen Zelina. But her camp combine for under 27 million social media disciples.

According to Forbes, the WWE partnership will reach a potential audience of more than 75 million on social media via the 10 fighters’ curated posts promoting Saturday's fight.

“What did DAZN do when they began brainstorming promotional ideas for the biggest women’s fight of all time? Naturally, they called WWE, the sports entertainment giant with a proven track record of building the biggest women’s Superstars in the world,” DAZN said in a press release earlier this week.

“Beyond the fact that WWE has a rich history in promoting women inside the ring and developing its Superstars into household names and larger-than-life characters, there were synergies that were too perfect to ignore.”