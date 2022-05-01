Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan set for first world title shot at 37

Cork boxer Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan is preparing for the fight of his life after securing a shot at a world title.
O’Sullivan will face Cuban-American Erislandy Lara for the WBA world middleweight crown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, as part of a co-headline with Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero.
O’Sullivan boasts a record of 31 wins in 35 fights, with 21 wins by knockout, having only lost to former world champion Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr, David Lemieux, and Jaime Munguia.
But at the age of 37, this is a first shot at a world crown, and against a serious operator.
Lara, 39, is a formidable opponent, having won world titles at two weights, and only losing a split decision to Canelo Alvarez in their 2014 bout.
Promoter Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, said: “When you look at the matchups, this is an edge-of-your-seat pay-per-view undercard.
“Erislandy Lara, a highly skilled champion who has engaged in numerous exciting action bouts, will have everything he can handle against Gary O’Sullivan.”