French Open tennis: Day two round-up

Britain's Harriet Dart narrowly avoided a dreaded double-bagel for the second time at a grand slam, losing 6-0 6-2 to Italy's Martina Trevisan in the first round of the French Open.

The 25-year-old from London failed to win a game in a first-round defeat by Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open in 2019.

Dart must have feared a repeat at 6-0 3-0 down, but she at least managed to get a couple of games on the board and can console herself with almost £53,000 in prize money for her hour and 25 minutes' work.

Naomi Osaka's return to Roland Garros ended in a first-round defeat to familiar foe Amanda Anisimova.

The four-time grand slam winner from Japan, who withdrew from last year's tournament and said she had been suffering from depression, was beaten 7-5 6-4.

American Anisimova, the 27th seed, had also beaten Osaka in the third round of this year's Australian Open.

World number one Iga Swiatek, the hot favourite for the women's title, had little problem dispatching Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

The top seed from Poland wrapped up a 6-2 6-0 victory in less than a hour on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was sent crashing out by French teenager Diane Parry.

Krejcikova, the Czech second seed, was playing her first tournament in three months after an elbow injury.

All looked well when she raced into a 6-1 2-0 lead but Parry, 19, reeled off six straight games to tie the match and eventually ran out 1-6 6-2 6-3 winner.

British number one Cameron Norrie, fresh from winning his first title on clay in Lyon at the weekend, made short work of French wildcard Manuel Guinard.

Norrie took a tight first set and then cruised to a 7-5 6-2 6-0 victory to set up a second-round meeting with Australian qualifier Jason Kubler.

Rafael Nadal began his bid for a 14th Roland Garros title with a straight-sets victory.

The Spaniard, seeded five this year, swept aside Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-2 6-2.

He will face France's Corentin Moutet, who beat former champion Stan Wawrinka in four sets, in round two.

Dan Evans finally won a match at Roland Garros at the fifth time of asking.

The British number two, a first-round loser in each of his four previous main draw appearances, beat Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (3) 6-4 6-4.

Britain's Heather Watson suffered a first-round exit, going down in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, to Elsa Jacquemot of France.

British number one Emma Raducanu dropped the first set in her opening-round match against Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

The US Open champion broke serve twice but was pegged back to a tie-break by the 17-year-old qualifier which she lost 7-4.

Raducanu hit back to take the second set 7-5 and send the match into a decider.

Raducanu went on to comfortably take the final set and complete a 6-7 (4) 7-5 6-1 victory.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped just four games on his way into the second round.

The Serbian beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 in a one-sided first night match of the tournament.