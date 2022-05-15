Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46, Cricket Australia has announced
Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46
Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 13:57
PA Sport

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46, Cricket Australia has announced.

The news broke overnight, with police confirming an investigation into the accident while former team-mates and opponents including Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan paid tribute.

A Queensland Police statement read: “Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, that’s taken the life of a 46-year-old man.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds, affectionately known as “Roy”, played 26 Tests and 212 limited-overs internationals for his country and was noted especially for his ferocious hitting in the middle order.

Former wicketkeeper Gilchrist tweeted crying and heartbreak emojis followed by the simple message: “This really hurts. #roy #rip”

Ex-England captain Vaughan wrote: “Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP”

More in this section

France Tennis French Open French Open tennis: Day two round-up
France Tennis French Open Naomi Osaka may skip Wimbledon over ranking points row
AUTO-RALLY-WRC-PORTUGAL Breen and Nagle fail to shine in Portugal
SymondsPlace: UK
<p>Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots over Miami's Jimmy Butler in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. </p>

NBA play-offs: Boston Celtics torch Miami Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up