Fermoy's Noel O'Callaghan wins his 25th All Ireland Men's Singles title

Aisling Hickey of Rossmore in Tipperary won her 10th All Ireland Women's Singles win in a row when she defeated Castlebar's Majella Haverty by 2 games to nil
All Ireland Racquetball Champions - Aisling Hickey(Rossmore) & Noel O'Callaghan(Fermoy)

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 13:57
TJ Galvin

Fermoy's Noel O'Callaghan has won his 25th All Ireland Men's Racquetball Singles title. O'Callaghan faced Mark Murphy(Kilkenny) in the final but shortly after the opening rallies, Murphy went down injured and was unable to continue.

The All-Ireland Singles & Doubles Championships were held in four Cork venues last weekend. Matches were held in Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Araglen, and Kilworth on Saturday April 23 and Sunday April 24.

Aisling Hickey of Rossmore in Tipperary won her 10th All Ireland Women's Singles win in a row when she defeated Castlebar's Majella Haverty by 2 games to nil.

In the Men's Open Doubles, Johnny O'Keeney and Darragh O'Donoghue (Fermoy & Araglen) took the title when they defeated Padraic Ryder and Conor Skehan (Newport & Fermoy) in the final. The match went to the tiebreaker but is was the Fermoy & Araglen partnership who prevailed in the end.

There was consolation for Majella Haverty in the Women's Open Doubles when she and her Castlebar clubmate Katie Kenny won the title with a victory over Arklow sisters, Antonia Neary and Susan Farrell. This match also went to a tiebreaker.

